Sindh Governor Condemns Firing Incident In Kurrum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2025 | 03:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) The Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday condemned an incident of firing on the convoy of the official vehicles in Bagan area of the lower Kurraam.

The Governor of Sindh instated on taking strict action against the involved accused.

He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured persons including Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud.

The Governor Tessori said that it is a conspiracy to thwart peace efforts. This conspiracy will never succeed, he said adding that all conspiracies will be thwarted with the cooperation of stakeholders.

