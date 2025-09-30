Sindh Governor Condemns Fitna-al-Hindustan Terrorist Attack In Quetta
Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2025 | 04:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori strongly condemned the Fitna-al-Hindustan terrorist attack in Quetta and paid tribute to the security forces for killing 5 terrorists in the retaliatory action.
He also prayed for the speedy recovery of two injured FC jawans. The governor said that terrorists did not even deserve to be called human beings. They were enemies of the lives of innocent people.
He further said that the operation of the security forces would continue till the elimination of the last terrorist.
