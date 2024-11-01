Open Menu

Sindh Governor Condemns Mastung Blast

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2024 | 05:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has strongly condemned the blast occurred in Balochistan's Mastung area.

He expressed grief and sorrow over the deaths and injuries of many people, including innocent children, in the blast.

The Sindh Governor prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased, elevation of ranks, and patience for the bereaved families, while praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.

He also expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.

