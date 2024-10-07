Sindh Governor Condemns Terrorist Attack Near Karachi Airport
Sumaira FH Published October 07, 2024 | 04:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Monday strongly condemned a terrorist attack near Karachi Airport that took place on Sunday night.
He expressed his grief and sorrow over the killing of two Chinese nationals.
The Governor said that the terrorist attack was on Pakistan-China friendship and added
it would not be affected by such terrorist attacks.
He said that the protection of the Chinese people was the first priority of the government and all resources would be
used in this regard.
He further said that culprits involved in the terrorist attack would not be spared.
