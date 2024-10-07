Sindh Governor condemns terrorist attack near Karachi airport

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Monday strongly condemned a terrorist attack near Karachi Airport that took place on Sunday night.

He expressed his grief and sorrow over the killing of two Chinese nationals.

The Governor said that the terrorist attack was on Pakistan-China friendship and added

it would not be affected by such terrorist attacks.

He said that the protection of the Chinese people was the first priority of the government and all resources would be

used in this regard.

He further said that culprits involved in the terrorist attack would not be spared.