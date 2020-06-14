Sindh Governor condoles death of legendary actress Sabiha Khanum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Sunday expressed his grief and sorrow over the demise of legendary actress of Pakistan, Madam Sabiha Khanum.

In his condolence message, the governor said that Sabiha Khanum had played a significant role in strengthening the Pakistani film industry.

He said the deceased had given many successful films that were everlasting and still watched with great enthusiasm.

Imran Ismail prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.