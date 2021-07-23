UrduPoint.com
Sindh Governor Condoles The Death Of Mumtaz Bhutto

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 09:30 PM

Sindh Governor condoles the death of Mumtaz Bhutto

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail drove to the residence of Aameer Bux Bhutto, in Mirpur Bhutto of Larkana District, to offer condolence on sad demise of his father Former CM Sindh, Governor and Central Leader of PTI Mumtaz Ali Khan Bhutto, Chief of Bhutto tribe, who died few days ago.

Sindh Governer Imran Ismail stayed there for some time and condoled with Aameer Bux Khan Bhutto, Ali Haider Khan Bhutto and other family members.

He also offered fateha and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and soothed the bereaved family with kind words.

Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh, Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Khan Durrani, Mubeen Khan Jatoi, Sindh Minister Imtiaz Ali Shaikh, Senator Saifullah Abro, Commissioner Larkana Shafiq Ahmed Mahesar, DIG Police Larkana Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh, DC Larkana, SSP Larkana and others condoled with Aameer Bux Khan Bhutto and his family on the sad demise of Sardar Mumtaz Ali Khan Bhutto.

