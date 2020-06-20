UrduPoint.com
Sindh Governor Condoles With DG Rangers Over Martyrdom Of Rangers Personnel In Ghotki Incident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail Friday telephoned to Director General Rangers Sindh and expressed his condolences over the martyrdom of Rangers personnel in the Ghotki tragedy and said that the services and sacrifices of Rangers in maintaining law and order in the entire province, especially, in Karachi, were highly commendable.

The Governor also took strict notice of the attack on Ehsaas Center in Liaquatabad No.10 and also telephoned the Sindh police chief and directed him to present a detailed report of the incident.

Imran Ismail said that it was the responsibility of the police to provide security to the Ehsaas Center.

No negligence would be tolerated in this regard and the police personnel who were negligent in their duties would be dealt with severely, he added.

Condemning the blast near the vehicle of Sindh Rangers in Ghotki, the Sindh Governnor sought report into the incident from the commissioner and Sindh police chief.

He directed the concerned officials of the health department to provide all possible medical facilities to the injured.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said that the terrorists wanted to target the people and law enforcement agencies for the fulfillment of their nefarious aims and the terrorists would be brought to justice in any case.

