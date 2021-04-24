Sindh Governor condoles with former health minister

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Saturday paid a condolence visit to the residence of former Sindh Health Minister Dr. Sagheer Ahmed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Saturday paid a condolence visit to the residence of former Sindh Health Minister Dr. Sagheer Ahmed.

During the visit, the Governor condoled with Dr. Sagheer over the death of his Sister-In-Law and offered fateha.