Sindh Governor condoles with Maulana Illyas Qadri

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail met Founder of Dawat-e-Islami in Faizan Medina, Maulana Ilyas Qadri and condoled with him on death of his sister.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail met Founder of Dawat-e-Islami in Faizan Medina, Maulana Ilyas Qadri and condoled with him on death of his sister.

Members of the Sindh Assembly Jamal Siddiqui, Khurram Sher Zaman, Shahzad Qureshi and Raja Azhar were also present on the occasion, said a press release.

On this occasion, the governor also prayed for the departed soul of the sister of Maulana Illyas and later offered Namaz-e-Maghrib in Faizan-Medina.