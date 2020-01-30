UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Governor Condoles With Maulana Illyas Qadri

Muhammad Irfan 18 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 11:40 PM

Sindh Governor condoles with Maulana Illyas Qadri

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail met Founder of Dawat-e-Islami in Faizan Medina, Maulana Ilyas Qadri and condoled with him on death of his sister.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail met Founder of Dawat-e-Islami in Faizan Medina, Maulana Ilyas Qadri and condoled with him on death of his sister.

Members of the Sindh Assembly Jamal Siddiqui, Khurram Sher Zaman, Shahzad Qureshi and Raja Azhar were also present on the occasion, said a press release.

On this occasion, the governor also prayed for the departed soul of the sister of Maulana Illyas and later offered Namaz-e-Maghrib in Faizan-Medina.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Governor Medina

Recent Stories

Malala joins global activists in urging world lead ..

8 minutes ago

Foreign Minister meets Kenya counterpart in Nairob ..

8 minutes ago

US House Passes Measure to Limit Military Action A ..

50 minutes ago

Sweden to Evacuate Its Citizens From Coronavirus-H ..

50 minutes ago

Abbas to Fly to Cairo for Arab League Meeting on U ..

11 minutes ago

ISWESCO Executive Council hails support of UAE Pre ..

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.