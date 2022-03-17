Sindh Governor congratulates Hindu community on Holi Festival

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, while congratulating the Hindu community on the occasion of festival "Holi", said that the Hindu community in Pakistan and all over the world is celebrating Holi with great enthusiasm and the government is providing all possible facilities to the community during Holi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, while congratulating the Hindu community on the occasion of festival "Holi", said that the Hindu community in Pakistan and all over the world is celebrating Holi with great enthusiasm and the government is providing all possible facilities to the community during Holi.

Governor Sindh said that all communities in Pakistan have full freedom to perform and observe all religious rites.

The Hindu community is playing a vital role for the development and prosperity of the country, he said.

He said that the Hindu community is playing a vital role in the social sphere and the community has adequate representation in all walks of life and that is why Hindu leaders are increasingly participating in the politics of the country.

He said that for the construction and development of the country we all have to work together without any discrimination.