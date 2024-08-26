Sindh Governor contacts Balochistan Governor, CM; condemns Musakhel incident

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori Monday contacted Governor Jafar Khan Mandukhel and Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti on the incident of killing of passengers in Musakhel area of Balochistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori Monday contacted Governor Jafar Khan Mandukhel and Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti on the incident of killing of passengers in Musakhel area of Balochistan.

The Governor Sindh strongly condemned the incident and said that merciless terrorists did not deserve any pardon.

He said that targeting innocent citizens was a clear sign of sickness and brutality.

The Chief Minister of Balochistan said that the matter was being investigated and the terrorists would not be spared under any circumstances.

He said that the sacrifices of citizens and forces could not be forgotten in the war against terrorism.

The Governor of Balochistan prayed that peace and prosperity may come soon in the country with elimination of terrorists.