Sindh Governor Convey PM Khan’s Important Message’ To MQM-P

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 30, 2022 | 11:27 AM

Sindh governor convey PM Khan’s important message’ to MQM-P

The latest reports suggest that Governor Sindh has also offered one more ministry to the MQM-P and accept their demands.

KARACHI (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 30th, 2022) A government team held negotiations with Muttahia Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) late Tuesday night to convince them for their support to foil the joint opposition’s no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The team comprising Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak held meeting with the key partner of the PTI-led coalition.

According to the reports, the governor said he conveyed an important message of PM Khan to MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. He said he was hopeful that the party would likely make a decision by Thursday morning.

The governor was quoted as saying, “We have assured that MQM-P’s reservations will be addressed,”. He also said that the government was willing to meet all demands of the coalition partner.

The governor also offered one more ministry and were willing to give whatever they asked for,”.

“Our doors are open. We hope that MQM-P will make a decision after a careful thought," he was further quoted as saying.

He stated that he did not knew about any agreement between MQM-P and the joint opposition.

Earlier, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari announced that the united opposition and MQM reached an agreement.

MQM’s Rabita Committee and PPP’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) would “ratify the said agreement”, he said, pointing out that they would share details with the media at a joint press conference on Wednesday (today).

