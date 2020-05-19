UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Governor Directs To Send PPEs For Doctors

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 07:48 PM

Sindh Governor directs to send PPEs for doctors

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has taken notice of the news regarding non-availability of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for doctors and medical staff in various government hospitals the province and issued directives for immediately sending a container of PPEs to Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana and Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has taken notice of the news regarding non-availability of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for doctors and medical staff in various government hospitals the province and issued directives for immediately sending a container of PPEs to Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana and Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad.

The governor issued these directives in view of the protest by the Young Doctors Association, said a spokesperson to the governor on Tuesday.

The governor said that the doctors and medical staff were front line soldiers against coronavirus and therefore all possible steps would be taken to provide them with protective equipments so that they could perform their duties with complete peace of mind and diligence.

Related Topics

Sindh Protest Governor Young Hyderabad Larkana All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Media Statement on Foreign Direct Product Rule Cha ..

31 minutes ago

Modern Problems Require Modern Solutions

37 minutes ago

Madrasa delivers high-tech education to Jordan’s ..

51 minutes ago

FoCP efforts to offer moral, financial support go ..

51 minutes ago

Nepalese Prime Minister Says Endorsement of New Po ..

3 minutes ago

ERC continues implementing third phase of ‘Labai ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.