Sindh Governor directs to send PPEs for doctors

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has taken notice of the news regarding non-availability of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for doctors and medical staff in various government hospitals the province and issued directives for immediately sending a container of PPEs to Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana and Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has taken notice of the news regarding non-availability of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for doctors and medical staff in various government hospitals the province and issued directives for immediately sending a container of PPEs to Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana and Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad.

The governor issued these directives in view of the protest by the Young Doctors Association, said a spokesperson to the governor on Tuesday.

The governor said that the doctors and medical staff were front line soldiers against coronavirus and therefore all possible steps would be taken to provide them with protective equipments so that they could perform their duties with complete peace of mind and diligence.