Sindh governor distributes cheques among families affected by Preetabad cylinder blast

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori on Tuesday distributed cheques among families of the martyrs and injured of the Preetabad cylinder blast incident at Hasrat Mohani library.

Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, the Governor extended condolences to the bereaved families, stating, "This money cannot bring back their loved ones, but it is an effort to help sustain their households."

Governor Tessori mentioned that he visited Hyderabad to meet the grieving families affected by the Preetabad tragedy, which has so far claimed 18 lives. He said the JDC Foundation had pledged 2 million rupees per family of the martyrs, and he also distributed additional aid from his side. He appreciated the responsible coverage of the incident by Hyderabad’s media representatives.

The Governor also announced the distribution of 50,000 ration bags for the deserving people in Hyderabad. He also emphasized the need for strict action against substandard gas cylinders and added that LPG cylinder shops be located away from residential areas and called for the formation of an inquiry commission to identify those responsible for the incident.

Governor said that he will request the chief minister Sindh and the provincial health minister to establish a big hospital in Hyderabad, as the provincial government had done a good job in the health sector.

He said after Karachi, Hyderabad city was paying a huge amount of taxes but there was a lack of facilities for the city.

He further said that the Governor house was executing a program to provide breakfast to children through which the needy children were being supported, besides, whoever has a motorcycle stolen in Karachi is given a new motorcycle by the Governor house and so far. 3500 motorcycles have been given in Karachi in this connection.

He said that IT courses will also be started in Hyderabad, and the tests for the program will be held on 12, 13 and 14 July 2024 and so far 27 thousand applications had been received on the web portal, and for this free IT courses certificates will be issued by the Karachi University. He noted that youth who completed these courses in Karachi were earning Dollars through online work, and he believes this program will help develop the IT industry in Hyderabad. He met with families of the victims and injured of the Preetabad incident, and reviewed facilities at civil hospital Hyderabad.

Earlier, during a conversation with media representatives at a local hotel, Governor Tessori described the Preetabad cylinder explosion as a tragic incident that claimed precious lives and injured many.