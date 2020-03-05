UrduPoint.com
Sindh Governor Distributes Sewing Machines Among Needy Women

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 10:48 PM

Sindh Governor distributes sewing machines among needy women

Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail Thursday said the All Pakistan Women's Association (APWA) has been rendering laudable services for the women for the last over 70 years

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail Thursday said the All Pakistan Women's Association (APWA) has been rendering laudable services for the women for the last over 70 years.

He was addressing at the sewing machines distribution ceremony organized by All Pakistan Women's Association (APWA) at the APWA headquarters here The Governor said Begum Rana Liaquat Ali Khan laid the foundation of APWA and her vision was the guiding light for the association.

He said that women face so many difficulties in obtaining employment and added. The present government was giving women ample opportunities in every field.

He said Successful Youth Program has been launched by the government so that women can take full advantage of it to make their future bright.

Governor Imran Ismail said that special registration centers will be established under the Successful Youth Program for women in APWA. Besides, a fundraiser event will also be held at the Sindh Governor's House for APWA.

He said ensuring the provision of micro-finance, education and health services to women was an urgent need of the hour.

Later, the Governor Sindh distributed sewing machines among women with the help of APWA and philanthropists.

Around 100 sewing machines were distributed among the needy skilled women workers in the ceremony, which was organized in connection with the International Women's Day.

