Sindh Governor Distributes Vegetable Carts Among Poor People
Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2025 | 04:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on 2nd Sehri of Holy month of Ramadan distributed vegetable carts among the poor people.
The Governor announced to distribute 9 thousand carts to poor people as they could start their small level living trade.
Kamran Khan Tessori distributed 1000 carts full of vegetables among the poor people in a ceremony organized by JDC.
The Governor of Sindh reviewed prices of the vegetables and checked their weight. Later, talking to media persons, the Governor of Sindh Tessori said that no one could look with a bad eye because of strong Pakistan forces.
He said that Army Chief was strengthening the defense of the country as well as economy and in this regard investment was being brought through SIFC project.
Recent Stories
Neelum Muneer’s appearance in drama Mehshar sparks speculations
MBZUAI launches first undergraduate AI programme
Emirates launches 3 new destinations in Asia
Dubai International Chamber supports TouchForce IT Solutions’ expansion into N ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Juan Ayuso wins Faun Drôme Classic
Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students
Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champions Trophy 2025 midway
Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 billion in first two months of 2 ..
NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance cold-temperature cancer surger ..
Emirates Red Crescent launches annual Iftar project in Hadramaut
‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient with rare invasive fungal sinusi ..
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Paraguay
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Passing out parade of 16th GB scout batch held5 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad admin cracks down on price hikes during Ramadan, nine butchers arrested5 minutes ago
-
Heavy snowfall continues in Galiyat, Rescue 1122 on high alert5 minutes ago
-
Liquor seller arrested, 52 bottles of liquor recovered5 minutes ago
-
Barrister Saif lauds KP government’s performance in one year5 minutes ago
-
AIOU holds admissions’ test of its M.Phil and Ph.D programs5 minutes ago
-
Saudi King Salman’s Iftar, dates distribution program launched in Pakistan5 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor distributes vegetable carts among poor people6 minutes ago
-
Two persons electrocuted, four others inured16 minutes ago
-
Govt taking steps to improve road infrastructure: C&W Minister25 minutes ago
-
RWMC makes special arrangements for cleaning during rain25 minutes ago
-
Ramazand complaint desk set up at South Waziristan Lower25 minutes ago