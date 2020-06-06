Sindh Governor donates plasma for COVID19 patients

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday donated his plasma for treatment of coronavirus patients

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday donated his plasma for treatment of coronavirus patients.

Chairman National Institute of Blood Diseases (NIBD) Dr.Tahir Shamsi was also present on the occasion, said the spokesperson to the Sindh Governor.

It is pertinent to mention here that after spending 17 days in isolation due to Coronavirus and recovering, the governor had announced to donate his plasma for COVID-19 patients.

The governor on the occasion said that encouraging results have been obtained by transfusion of plasma of recovered patient to those who are still infected with COVID-19.

The governor urged upon every recovered person from coronavirus to donate his/her plasma so as to save precious human lives. Passive Immunisation technique and transfusion was now being used in developed countries for recovery of coronavirus patients, he added The governor said that Allah Almighty has given us an opportunity to serve our fellow countrymen and we all should contribute towards the welfare of coronavirus patients.

The governor congratulated Dr.Tahir Shamsi for Passive Immunisation technique and said it was proving a blessing for the coronavirus patients.

He said the coronavirus was a reality and all have to learn to live with it. The only way to avoid spread of COVID-19 was to ensure implementation of precautionary measures and SOPs against coronavirus, he mentioned.

Dr.Tahir Shamsi lauded the gesture by Sindh Governor for donation of Plasma. This would motivate other recovered persons to come forward and donate their Plasma also, he added.

He said that Plasma from a recovered person may be injected to two COVID-19 patients. Passive Immunisation procedure was also being used in various countries, he added Dr.Tahir further said that 80 percent of COVID-19 patients who go through Passive Immunisation do not need ventilators.