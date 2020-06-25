Sindh Governor donates PPEs to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has donated 1000 personal protective equipment (PPEs), 3000 masks and 10 cartons of hand sanitizers on the request of Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar for doctors and paramedical staff of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH).

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor Sindh said that with the provision of protective gear, the doctors, paramedics and janitorial staff would be able to discharge their duties with utmost peace of mind, said a spokesperson to the Sindh Governor.

Every effort is being made to provide protective equipments for health care professionals, specially to those who are engaged in providing care to Corona patients, Imran Ismail said.

He said "health care professionals are front line soldiers in our war against COVID-19 and I salute them for their sacrifices." We have to learn to live with this virus as there were no indications of its eradication in near future,he observed.

The Governor of Sindh said that awareness about this disease was of immense importance and we must all inform and educate our family members and friends about simple precautionary measures to control this Virus. By avoiding handshakes, hugging and repeatedly washing our hands, we could effectively control its spread,he added.

Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar thanked Governor Sindh for providing PPEs and other items for the health professionals of ASH.