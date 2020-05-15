UrduPoint.com
Sindh Governor Endorses 'The Sindh COVID-19 Emergency Relief Ordinance 2020'

Fri 15th May 2020 | 06:06 PM

Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail on Friday signed "The Sindh COVID19 Emergency Relief Ordinance 2020" and approved it

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail on Friday signed "The Sindh COVID19 Emergency Relief Ordinance 2020" and approved it.

It is to be noted that the Sindh government had reviewed the ordinance in view of the objections raised by the Sindh governor and re-sent it to the governor on Thursday, said a statement issued by the Governor's House.

