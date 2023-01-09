Sindh Governor enjoys 1st ODI between Pakistan, New Zealand

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Monday visited the National Stadium Karachi and enjoyed the first One Day International match between Pakistan and New Zealand here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Monday visited the National Stadium Karachi and enjoyed the first One Day International match between Pakistan and New Zealand here.

The governor also praised the players for their excellent performances.

On this occasion, the governor said that peaceful Karachi was the face of Pakistan around the world.

Today, international sports events are being organized in the metropolis and the cricket lovers are enjoying it.