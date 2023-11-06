Open Menu

Sindh Governor Enquires Health Of Mother Of MQM-P Leader

Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2023 | 09:45 PM

Sindh Governor enquires health of mother of MQM-P leader

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori visited the mother of Muttahida Qaumi Movement convener Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui at Darul Sehat Hospital here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori visited the mother of Muttahida Qaumi Movement convener Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui at Darul Sehat Hospital here.

The Sindh Governor also prayed for the speedy full recovery of the ailing mother of the MQM-P leader, said a statement on Monday.

Related Topics

Sindh MQM Governor Khalid Maqbool

Recent Stories

Zardari expresses sorrow over martyrdom of soldier ..

Zardari expresses sorrow over martyrdom of soldiers

6 minutes ago
 PUC calls for national unity, action against extre ..

PUC calls for national unity, action against extremism, terrorism

14 minutes ago
 Moldova ruling party candidate fails to win Chisin ..

Moldova ruling party candidate fails to win Chisinau mayoral vote

14 minutes ago
 Caretaker minister highlights hope amid economic c ..

Caretaker minister highlights hope amid economic challenges in real estate proje ..

8 minutes ago
 HCSTSI nominates candidates for FPCCI elections

HCSTSI nominates candidates for FPCCI elections

8 minutes ago
 Jammu Martyrs Day stands as darkest day in Kashmir ..

Jammu Martyrs Day stands as darkest day in Kashmir's history

8 minutes ago
Balochistan Governor emphasizes for provision of b ..

Balochistan Governor emphasizes for provision of basic facilities to health work ..

8 minutes ago
 Jammu martyrs day observed in Azad Jammu and Kashm ..

Jammu martyrs day observed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

6 minutes ago
 Diesel truck overturns on RCD Highway; PCG aid amb ..

Diesel truck overturns on RCD Highway; PCG aid ambulance in emergency

6 minutes ago
 Jamal Shah reiterates pledge to preserve Pakistan' ..

Jamal Shah reiterates pledge to preserve Pakistan's diverse culture

6 minutes ago
 Arrangements finalized for thrilling 8th Jeep Rall ..

Arrangements finalized for thrilling 8th Jeep Rally

6 minutes ago
 President of Pakistan Muslim League (Q) and forme ..

President of Pakistan Muslim League (Q) and former Prime Minister of Pakistan C ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan