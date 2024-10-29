Open Menu

Sindh Governor Expresses Concerns Over Increase Of Dengue, Malaria Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Sindh Governor expresses concerns over increase of dengue, malaria cases

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has expressed his concerns over the increasing cases of malaria and dengue in the province.

Directing the authorities concerned, he said that disinfectant sprays against dengue and malaria should be ensured continuously.

He said that more dengue and malaria isolated wards should be established in hospitals.

He further said that awareness of dengue and malaria was need of the hour.

Related Topics

Sindh Dengue Governor

Recent Stories

Bill to increase number of SC judges to be present ..

Bill to increase number of SC judges to be presented in NA on Friday

2 minutes ago
 Five people killed in Proom area of Panjgur

Five people killed in Proom area of Panjgur

2 hours ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold prices increase by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Imaan Mazari, her husband given into police custod ..

Imaan Mazari, her husband given into police custody for three-day physical reman ..

2 hours ago
 Hezbollah appoints Naim Qassem as its new head

Hezbollah appoints Naim Qassem as its new head

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2024

4 hours ago
'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split wit ..

'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split with Malaika

5 hours ago
 Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent

Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent

5 hours ago
 Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from ..

Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from Nov 1

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2024

8 hours ago
 No immediate constitutional amendments under consi ..

No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra

17 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan