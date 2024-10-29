Sindh Governor expresses concerns over increase of dengue, malaria cases

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has expressed his concerns over the increasing cases of malaria and dengue in the province.

Directing the authorities concerned, he said that disinfectant sprays against dengue and malaria should be ensured continuously.

He said that more dengue and malaria isolated wards should be established in hospitals.

He further said that awareness of dengue and malaria was need of the hour.