KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail expressed sorrow and grief over the demise of the wife of renowned Qawal Ghulam Farid Sabri and mother of Shaheed Amjad Sabri.

In a condolence message on Thursday, Imran Ismail expressed condolences to her son Talha Sabri over the death of his mother.

The Governor of Sindh said that on the martyrdom of her young son Amjad Sabri, the deceased showed a great patience and courage.

The Governor prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant her a high position in Jannah and also give patience to her family members to bear the loss.