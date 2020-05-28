UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Governor Expresses Grief Over The Death Of Shaheed Amjad Sabri's Mother

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 09:11 PM

Sindh Governor expresses grief over the death of Shaheed Amjad Sabri's mother

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail expressed sorrow and grief over the demise of the wife of renowned Qawal Ghulam Farid Sabri and mother of Shaheed Amjad Sabri

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail expressed sorrow and grief over the demise of the wife of renowned Qawal Ghulam Farid Sabri and mother of Shaheed Amjad Sabri.

In a condolence message on Thursday, Imran Ismail expressed condolences to her son Talha Sabri over the death of his mother.

The Governor of Sindh said that on the martyrdom of her young son Amjad Sabri, the deceased showed a great patience and courage.

The Governor prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant her a high position in Jannah and also give patience to her family members to bear the loss.

Related Topics

Sindh Governor Martyrs Shaheed Wife Amjad Sabri Young Family

Recent Stories

SEWA reports 16.7 percent increase in residential ..

12 minutes ago

India&#039;s lockdown to focus on 13 cities

27 minutes ago

Pakistan established nuclear deterrence, restored ..

1 minute ago

AJK holds 22nd Youm-e-Takbeer - anniversary of nuc ..

1 minute ago

Chicken sellers fined for overcharging in Faisalab ..

1 minute ago

Chohan shame PML-N for claiming credit to go nucle ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.