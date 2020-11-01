UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Governor Felicitates Newly Elected KUJ Office-bearers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 06:10 PM

Sindh Governor felicitates newly elected KUJ office-bearers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Sunday felicitated the newly elected office-bears of the Karachi Union of Journalists (KUJ) and hoped that the new body would work for the welfare of the journalist community.

Congratulating the newly elected KUJ President Nizam Siddiqui, Vice Presidents Ejaz Shaikh and Javed Qureshi, General Secretary Fahim Siddiqui and other members of the executive council, the Governor said that the elections of KUJ were clear example of democratic traditions in every sector.

He hoped that the elected body would use its energies for the rights and resolutions to the issues and problems of the journalists.

He further said that the democracy was strengthening in the country.

More Stories From Pakistan

