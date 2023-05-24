UrduPoint.com

Sindh Governor For Stringent Security Around Maweshi Mandi Krachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2023 | 06:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has directed Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) Javed Alam Odho to beef up security in and around the cattle market so as to ensure the safety of sellers and buyers of sacrificial animals.

Police patrolling should also be enhanced on the routes of the cattle market, he said this while talking with AIGP Karachi, at the Governor House here on Wednesday.

Governor Sindh further directed for improving the monitoring system through surveillance cameras and taking further steps to curb the menace of street crimes.

Community policing was of immense importance in controlling street crimes and as such it should be spread in all areas of Karachi, he maintained.

Governor Sindh said that due to the actions of some black sheep in police, the entire image of this important institution is being maligned.

"Culprits should be afraid of the police, not the common man," he observed.

Governor Sindh said, "Steps are needed to improve the image of the police force so as to convince people to extend their full cooperation towards police personnel."

