Sindh Governor For Supporting Young Innovators In Business
Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2025 | 10:19 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The Governor of Sindh, Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori, has emphasized the importance of supporting young innovators in business, calling them Pakistan's "golden future."
He expressed these views while addressing the "Launchpad Pakistan" event, organized by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), a communique said.
He urged industrialists, investors, and the corporate sector to support these talented young individuals.
The event was attended by FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh, Senior Vice President Saqib Fayaz Magoon, diplomats, consuls general, trade advisors, industrialists, and a large number of investors.
Governor Sindh congratulated FPCCI and the entire "Launchpad Pakistan" team, stating that this initiative would mark the beginning of a new chapter, ensuring business growth, investment promotion, and innovation. He described it as a platform where young entrepreneurs can turn their dreams into reality.
Governor Sindh emphasized that technology plays a vital role in modernizing and advancing the economy, providing young business minds with guidance, resources, and opportunities. He also mentioned his own business background, highlighting that a peaceful environment is crucial for economic activities.
He urged provincial trade minister to encourage investors by ensuring a safe and stable business climate. He further remarked that U.S. President Donald Trump's offer of cooperation in IT and other sectors is a major step forward.
He noted that this is Trump’s first major initiative after being elected president and that collaboration with the U.S. will benefit industrialists, investors, and the business community.
Governor Sindh also reiterated that both the prime minister and the Army chief are working tirelessly to stabilize Pakistan’s economy.
