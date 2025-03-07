Open Menu

Sindh Governor For Supporting Young Innovators In Business

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2025 | 10:19 PM

Sindh Governor for supporting young innovators in business

The Governor of Sindh, Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori, has emphasized the importance of supporting young innovators in business, calling them Pakistan's "golden future"

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The Governor of Sindh, Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori, has emphasized the importance of supporting young innovators in business, calling them Pakistan's "golden future."

He expressed these views while addressing the "Launchpad Pakistan" event, organized by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), a communique said.

He urged industrialists, investors, and the corporate sector to support these talented young individuals.

The event was attended by FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh, Senior Vice President Saqib Fayaz Magoon, diplomats, consuls general, trade advisors, industrialists, and a large number of investors.

Governor Sindh congratulated FPCCI and the entire "Launchpad Pakistan" team, stating that this initiative would mark the beginning of a new chapter, ensuring business growth, investment promotion, and innovation. He described it as a platform where young entrepreneurs can turn their dreams into reality.

Governor Sindh emphasized that technology plays a vital role in modernizing and advancing the economy, providing young business minds with guidance, resources, and opportunities. He also mentioned his own business background, highlighting that a peaceful environment is crucial for economic activities.

He urged provincial trade minister to encourage investors by ensuring a safe and stable business climate. He further remarked that U.S. President Donald Trump's offer of cooperation in IT and other sectors is a major step forward.

He noted that this is Trump’s first major initiative after being elected president and that collaboration with the U.S. will benefit industrialists, investors, and the business community.

Governor Sindh also reiterated that both the prime minister and the Army chief are working tirelessly to stabilize Pakistan’s economy.

Recent Stories

AJK Chief Justice pays courtesy call on Chief Just ..

AJK Chief Justice pays courtesy call on Chief Justice of Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 Interpol’s Int'l Day observed

Interpol’s Int'l Day observed

3 minutes ago
 Revised schedule: minor changes proposed in NPC el ..

Revised schedule: minor changes proposed in NPC election

3 minutes ago
 PM condoles demise of Dr Riffat Hussain

PM condoles demise of Dr Riffat Hussain

2 seconds ago
 DPO attended funeral prayer of Rizwan Qureishi

DPO attended funeral prayer of Rizwan Qureishi

3 seconds ago
 Two foreign tourists rescued after getting ost whi ..

Two foreign tourists rescued after getting ost while Skiing at Siri Paye

10 minutes ago
Punjab govt allows teachers' holiday on Saturdays ..

Punjab govt allows teachers' holiday on Saturdays during Ramadan

10 minutes ago
 Muqam expresses grief over passing of ANP leader M ..

Muqam expresses grief over passing of ANP leader Mutawakal Khan Advocate

10 minutes ago
 18 power looms caught stealing electricity

18 power looms caught stealing electricity

10 minutes ago
 UAF, KOICA to further expand collaboration in nutr ..

UAF, KOICA to further expand collaboration in nutrition, eco-friendly initiative ..

10 minutes ago
 Cabinet expansion to strengthen governance: Talal

Cabinet expansion to strengthen governance: Talal

6 minutes ago
 China's Hubei building a world-famous cultural tou ..

China's Hubei building a world-famous cultural tourism destination

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan