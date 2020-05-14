UrduPoint.com
Sindh Governor Greeted On Recovery From Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 11:15 PM

Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi and Member Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh called on Governor Sindh Imran Ismail at Governor House here and congratulated him on his recovery from coronavirus

Talking to them, the Sindh Governor said that he was grateful to all those who prayed for his recovery and wished him well through phone calls, letters and messages, said a spokesperson to the Sindh's Governor on Thursday.

The Governor Sindh said that he would continue to serve the people of Sindh.

They also discussed the situation of coronavirus in Sindh province and the steps taken by the Prime Minister in this regard.

