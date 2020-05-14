Sindh Governor greeted on recovery from Coronavirus

Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi and Member Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh called on Governor Sindh Imran Ismail at Governor House here and congratulated him on his recovery from coronavirus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi and Member Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh called on Governor Sindh Imran Ismail at Governor House here and congratulated him on his recovery from coronavirus.

Talking to them, the Sindh Governor said that he was grateful to all those who prayed for his recovery and wished him well through phone calls, letters and messages, said a spokesperson to the Sindh's Governor on Thursday.

The Governor Sindh said that he would continue to serve the people of Sindh.

They also discussed the situation of coronavirus in Sindh province and the steps taken by the Prime Minister in this regard.