Sindh Governor Hands Over Medicines To Officials Of Field Isolation Centre: Expo Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 01:47 AM

Governor Imran Ismail handed over the medicines meant for coronavirus patients to the officials of the Field Isolation Center Karachi Expo Center in the Sindh Governor House here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Governor Imran Ismail handed over the medicines meant for coronavirus patients to the officials of the Field Isolation Center Karachi Expo Center in the Sindh Governor House here on Tuesday.

The medicines including tablets, syrups, capsules and injections were donated by the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA), said a spokesperson to the Sindh Governor.

The delegation of PPMA led by its Chairman Qaiser Waheed, Vice President Zahid Saeed, Senior Vice Chairman Farooq Bukhari, Illyas Nanitaal Wala and others were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that the Association has shown passionate patriotism in this hour of hardship and medicines will be important in reducing the problems facing at the moment.

The members of the PPMA said that they stand side by side with the entire nation in this testing times and assured that they would provide more medicines, if needed.

