Sindh Governor hands over relief goods, ration to MNA Shakoor Shad

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday handed over the ration and relief goods to Member of the National Assembly (MNA), of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), Abdul Shakoor Shad and MPA Ramzan Ghanchi, on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday handed over the ration and relief goods to Member of the National Assembly (MNA), of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), Abdul Shakoor Shad and MPA Ramzan Ghanchi, on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

MNA Shakoor Shad expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Sindh Governor for provision of ration and relief goods, said a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, MNA Shakoor Shad said that the ration would be delivered to the deserving and needy people.

Speaking about tragic incident of collapse of a residential building in Lyari Khada Market, he said that action be taken against the officials and builders who are responsible for the incident and immediate probe be initiated against illegally erected high-rise structures in Karachi.