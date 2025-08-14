Open Menu

Sindh Governor Hoists National Flag At Quaid Azam Mausoleum

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Sindh Governor hoists national flag at Quaid Azam Mausoleum

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, Thursday, paid a visit to the mausoleum of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Independence Day Ma’arka-e-Haq.

The governor Kamran Khan Tessori laid a floral wreath at the grave of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and offered fatiha.

The Sindh Governor attended the main Independence Day ceremony at Quaid-e-Azam Mausoleum as the special guest. He along with the Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and members of the provincial cabinet hoisted the national flag. Chief Secretary Sindh, IG Sindh Police, Commissioner Karachi and other officers as well as consuls general of many countries including Saudi Arabia, USA, Turkey, Sri Lanka, Germany, UAE, and Iran and a large number of people also attended the ceremony.

The Governor Kamran Tessori, at the occasion, mingled with children present at the Quaid-e-Azam Mausoleum to join the Independence Day festivities, while children cheered the company of the Governor and took selfies with him.

Kamran Khan Tessori, while talking to media persons at the occasion, said that the entire nation was celebrating the celebrations of the Independence with double enthusiasm as this year celebrations of the independence being commemorated under the theme of Ma’arka-e-Haq.

The Sindh Governor said that the gallant and vigilant armed forces of Pakistan raised the nation's head with pride. The Pakistan Army gave a befitting reply to Indian aggression and this historic triumph of the armed forces of Pakistan over India was commended all over the world, he stated.

