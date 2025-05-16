Sindh Governor Hoists National Flag On Youm E Tashakur
Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2025 | 01:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The Governor of Sindh Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday hoisted the national flag at the Governor House on the occasion of Youm e Tashakur.
Employees of the Sindh Governor House and schoolchildren attended the flag hoisting ceremony.
The national anthem was also played, and prayers were offered in connection with the Day.
The Governor Tessori said that the entire nation has achieved a historic victory under the leadership of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir.
This victory is a reflection of national unity, sacrifice, and the unparalleled strategy of the Pakistan Armed Forces.
He also paid tributes to the officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army.
