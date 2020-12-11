Sindh Governor holds farewell meeting with Corps Commander Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Friday held a farewell meeting with the departing Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Humayun Aziz at the Governor's House here.

They discussed the issues of mutual interest during the meeting, said a spokesperson to the Governor.

The Governor of Sindh paid tributes to Lieutenant General Humayun Aziz for his valuable services as Corps Commander Karachi.