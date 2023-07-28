Open Menu

Sindh Governor Holds Meeting With Scouts Performing Duties On Muharram Processions

Sumaira FH Published July 28, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Sindh Governor holds meeting with scouts performing duties on Muharram processions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday held an online meeting with various scouts organizations which assist law enforcement agencies in security of Muharram processions as well as organizers of Majalis and mourning processions across Sindh.

The Governor praised the services of the scouts on important occasions, said a spokesperson of Governor House.

He also directed the scouts to perform their duties to assist the participants of processions and also law enforcers for ensuring the security of mourning processions across the province, in an efficient manner.

He said that the scouts have an important role in the maintenance of discipline in the mourning procession and ensure following the designated route.

Kamran Khan Tessori called upon the scouts to keep in close contact with the processions' organizers and the administration during Muharram processions. All possible measures should be taken to ensure the peaceful start and end of the majalis and processions, he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Governor All Muharram

Recent Stories

DEWA launches &#039;For Her&#039; programme to enh ..

DEWA launches &#039;For Her&#039; programme to enhance its female employees capa ..

4 hours ago
 Huma Qureshi talks about body-shaming trolls

Huma Qureshi talks about body-shaming trolls

5 hours ago
 Babar Azam commends players after Test series vict ..

Babar Azam commends players after Test series victory against Sri Lanka

5 hours ago
 CJCSC in Australia on five-day official visit: ISP ..

CJCSC in Australia on five-day official visit: ISPR

6 hours ago
 Borouge reports first-half revenues of $2.8 billio ..

Borouge reports first-half revenues of $2.8 billion

6 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Independence Day

6 hours ago
Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across countr ..

Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across country

6 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for ..

PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for caretaker PM: Khawaja Asif

6 hours ago
 US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Paki ..

US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 July 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

10 hours ago
 UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolenc ..

UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolences from Saudi Crown Prince on ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan