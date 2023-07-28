Sindh Governor holds meeting with scouts performing duties on Muharram processions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday held an online meeting with various scouts organizations which assist law enforcement agencies in security of Muharram processions as well as organizers of Majalis and mourning processions across Sindh.

The Governor praised the services of the scouts on important occasions, said a spokesperson of Governor House.

He also directed the scouts to perform their duties to assist the participants of processions and also law enforcers for ensuring the security of mourning processions across the province, in an efficient manner.

He said that the scouts have an important role in the maintenance of discipline in the mourning procession and ensure following the designated route.

Kamran Khan Tessori called upon the scouts to keep in close contact with the processions' organizers and the administration during Muharram processions. All possible measures should be taken to ensure the peaceful start and end of the majalis and processions, he added.