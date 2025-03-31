Sindh Governor honors taekwondo star Abu Huraira Shah for international success

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori met with international Taekwondo player Syed Abu Huraira Shah and honored him with a gold medal in recognition of his achievements.

Abu Huraira expressed his gratitude on Monday to the governor and requested his support to further excel in the sport and bring more laurels to Pakistan on the global stage.

Syed Rehman Shah, President of the District South Taekwondo Association and father of Abu Huraira, told APP he was immensely proud of his son's achievements. "Abu Huraira has dedicated his life to Taekwondo, and I have seen his passion and hard work since the very beginning. He trained tirelessly to reach this level, and I hope the government continues to support such talented athletes so they can bring more glory to Pakistan," he said.

It is noteworthy that Abu Huraira, a 19-year-old martial artist, recently won a bronze medal in the International Taekwondo Championship held in Piossy, France, from February 8-9, 2025. The event saw participation from over 2,000 athletes representing more than 20 countries. Shah's performance was widely lauded as he showcased exceptional skill in the senior category, securing a podium finish for Pakistan.

Moreover, in August 2024, during the MBW International Taekwondo Championship in Malaysia, Pakistani martial artists, including Syed Abu Huraira Shah and Syed Hadi Jafri, secured two gold and two silver medals.

These recognitions reflect the Sindh government's dedication to encouraging young talent and fostering the growth of sports in the country.