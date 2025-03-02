Sindh Governor hosts iftar, dinner

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) The Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday hosted an iftar and dinner for people in fasting at Governor House.

A large number of persons with fasting attended the iftar and dinner at the Governor House.

The Governor of Sindh welcomed them.

The people were pleasantly surprised to see the Governor in their middle.

The Governor Sindh mingled with the people and kept talking to them.

The people also took selfies with the Governor of Sindh.

They said that having iftar and dinner with the Sindh Governor was an honour.