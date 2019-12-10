Sindh Governor Imran Ismail advocates for equal opportunities to females

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday said females have emerged more talented and committed whether it is education or jobs , however they do get less opportunities to move forward and PTI government is making best efforts to empower women socially and economically

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ):Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday said females have emerged more talented and committed whether it is education or jobs , however they do get less opportunities to move forward and PTI government is making best efforts to empower women socially and economically.

He was speaking at 2nd OCCI Women Empowerment Awards-2019 distribution ceremony at a hotel, which was also participated by representatives of 200 companies. President, Overseas Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Shazia Saeed, past presidents Zaffar Khan and Asif Mumtaz were prominent on OCCI side.

OCCI's President , in her welcome address, said the chamber had taken the initiative of Women Empowerment Awards in 2017 to recognize the companies leading in contribution for women empowerment by providing them maximum jobs including top positions, ensuring best working environment and trainings. Also, to recognize their contribution in promotion of female education/literacy and imparting vocational trainings to women for creating small women entrepreneurs.

Third OCCI awards ceremony will be held next year and the sequence will continue with increasing participation of companies as competitors, she said.

Public and private sector organisations and the society would have to work for gender balance in social and economic fronts, she said.

Sindh Governor said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted due participation of women in social and economic activities of the country. Females were more than a half of the country's population but their contribution was very low because of low rate of education, professional trainings, exposure, less job opportunities and lack of availability of finance to start their own businesses.

Besides other financing schemes/programmes, the government had launched easy and soft-term financing scheme exclusively for women entrepreneurs with upper limit of Rs 5 million.

Hence, they have been exempted from the condition of collateral normally required for a loan and the mark up on these loans is also very much affordable for even small women entrepreneurs, he said.

He offered, on behalf of the Federal Government, to arrange presentations at OCCI for women entrepreneurs about how to better benefit from this new business loan scheme.

"OCCI should become a part of this finance scheme aimed at economic empowerment of women," he emphasized.

Imran Ismail said , being Chancellor of universities in Sindh, he attended different programmes including convocations there and found over 70 % awards winners were girl students.

Women could do miracles provided they were given equal chances, he re-affirmed adding that it was our, male members' responsibility, to help them come forward.

The Governor appreciated OCCI leadership for taking initiative of Women Empowerment Awards as this would encourage companies to contribute more for women empowerment.

Later, he distributed the OCCI prestigious awards among the representatives of the winner companies. Top most award titled Champion of 2019 went to Unilever Pakistan, First Runner-up of 2019 award was won by Procter and Gamble Pakistan and Second Runner-up of 2019 award was got by Telenor Pakistan. Other 7 Special Recognition Awards went to RB Pakistan, Gender Balance Workforce, Nestle Pakistan, GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan, Philip Morris Pakistan, Total Parco Pakistan and Pak Brunei Investment.

In a panel discussion, later on, the participants emphasized the need for more serious and concrete steps at governments, private sector and society level. Overall change in society was required including in attitude of families towards working women and for girls' education. Harassment of women at work-places and during traveling was the big hurdle for them to come forward and join economic and social activities, they observed.