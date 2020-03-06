UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Condoles Death Of Noted Comedian Amanullah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 07:56 PM

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail condoles death of noted comedian Amanullah

Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail has expressed deep sorrow over death of seasoned comedian Amanullah, who passed away at Lahore on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail has expressed deep sorrow over death of seasoned comedian Amanullah, who passed away at Lahore on Friday.

In a condolence message, Imran Ismail said the deceased was a king of the comedy.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Sindh Lahore Governor Family

Recent Stories

Court adjourns hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expresse ..

3 minutes ago

JKNF condemns arrest of Tariq Shah, his daughter b ..

3 minutes ago

District administration Peshawar fined 128 vehicle ..

3 minutes ago

Govt implementing policies for promotion of trade, ..

9 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister gives nod to plan to improve ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.