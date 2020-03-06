Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Condoles Death Of Noted Comedian Amanullah
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 07:56 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail has expressed deep sorrow over death of seasoned comedian Amanullah, who passed away at Lahore on Friday.
In a condolence message, Imran Ismail said the deceased was a king of the comedy.
He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.