Sindh Governor Imran Ismail condoles death of noted comedian Amanullah

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail has expressed deep sorrow over death of seasoned comedian Amanullah, who passed away at Lahore on Friday.

In a condolence message, Imran Ismail said the deceased was a king of the comedy.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.