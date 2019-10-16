Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Former AIGP Shahid Hayat
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 02:58 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday expressed his deep grief over the death of former Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Karachi Shahid Hayat.
The Governor also prayed for the eternal peace of departed souland patience for the bereaved family members, said a statement.