Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Federal Minister For Planning And Development Khusro Bakhtiyar Visit K-IV Project
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 03:50 PM
Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Federal Minister for Planning and Development Khusro Bakhtiyar on Monday visited Keenjhar Lake to inspect K-IV water supply project
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Federal Minister for Planning and Development Khusro Bakhtiyar on Monday visited Keenjhar Lake to inspect K-IV water supply project.
They were briefed in detail about the K-IV scheme by the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) Director General, said a statement.
Imran Ismail said that the project was important for overcoming scarcity of water in the metropolis.