Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Khusro Bakhtiyar visit K-IV project

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Federal Minister for Planning and Development Khusro Bakhtiyar on Monday visited Keenjhar Lake to inspect K-IV water supply project.

They were briefed in detail about the K-IV scheme by the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) Director General, said a statement.

Imran Ismail said that the project was important for overcoming scarcity of water in the metropolis.