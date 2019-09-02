UrduPoint.com
Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Federal Minister For Planning And Development Khusro Bakhtiyar Visit K-IV Project

Mon 02nd September 2019 | 03:50 PM

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Khusro Bakhtiyar visit K-IV project

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Federal Minister for Planning and Development Khusro Bakhtiyar on Monday visited Keenjhar Lake to inspect K-IV water supply project

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Federal Minister for Planning and Development Khusro Bakhtiyar on Monday visited Keenjhar Lake to inspect K-IV water supply project.

They were briefed in detail about the K-IV scheme by the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) Director General, said a statement.

Imran Ismail said that the project was important for overcoming scarcity of water in the metropolis.

