Sindh Governor Imran Ismail For Improvement In Agriculture Sector Of Sindh

Muhammad Irfan 2 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 05:36 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday said more work was needed to be done in the agriculture sector of the province.

Talking to a delegation of Sindh Abadgar board which called on him at the Governor House, Imran said the farmers must take benefit from modern technology to overcome water crisis, said a a statement.

On the occasion, PTI Leader Jahangir Tareen said the farmers' issues would be resolved keeping aside any political differences.

There was no shortage of water in the province but equal distribution of water was needed to be ensured, he said.

The participants of delegation requested the Governor to take measures for the improvement of water quality in Sindh.

Members of delegation led by Muhammad Nawaz Shah suggested formation of a committee to detect the wastage of water at different barrages of the province.

The delegation included Zulfiqar Yusfani, Syed Nadeem Shah and Mehfooz Ursani.

