UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Friday Called On Prime Minister Imran Khan

Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 09:22 PM

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here and discussed the matters related to the transfer of Inspector General of Sindh Police and progress on the development works

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here and discussed the matters related to the transfer of Inspector General of Sindh Police and progress on the development works.

The Sindh governor also invited the prime minister to inaugurate the projects executed under the Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited, a PM Office press release said.

Related Topics

Sindh Imran Khan Prime Minister Police Governor Company Progress

Recent Stories

New smart water meters to be installed

13 minutes ago

White House to Release US Budget for Fiscal Year 2 ..

13 minutes ago

Snowden to Apply for Extension of Russian Residenc ..

13 minutes ago

Gulf sportswomen dominate shooting competitions at ..

37 minutes ago

Argentina Interested in Buying Russian Helicopters ..

9 minutes ago

Under-custody accused killed in encounter in Lahor ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.