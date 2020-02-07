Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here and discussed the matters related to the transfer of Inspector General of Sindh Police and progress on the development works

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here and discussed the matters related to the transfer of Inspector General of Sindh Police and progress on the development works.

The Sindh governor also invited the prime minister to inaugurate the projects executed under the Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited, a PM Office press release said.