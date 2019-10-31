UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Grieved Over Life Loss In Train Inferno Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 03:54 PM

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail grieved over life loss in train inferno incident

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Thursday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a fire incident with Tezgam Express in Rahim Yar Khan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Thursday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a fire incident with Tezgam Express in Rahim Yar Khan.

In his condolence message, Imran Ismail condoled with the bereaved families.

The Governor prayed for eternal peace of departed souls and for early recovery of injured.

Related Topics

Sindh Injured Fire Governor Rahim Yar Khan

Recent Stories

Samsung Electronics third-quarter net profit slump ..

6 minutes ago

China's central bank skips reverse repos for 4th d ..

6 minutes ago

Azadi March postponed till tomorrow

30 minutes ago

In Iraq protests, counting the dead is a dangerous ..

2 minutes ago

Migrants on Greek islands 'on edge of catastrophe' ..

2 minutes ago

Chinese hospital suspends staff over JJ Lin medica ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.