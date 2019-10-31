Sindh Governor Imran Ismail grieved over life loss in train inferno incident

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Thursday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a fire incident with Tezgam Express in Rahim Yar Khan.

In his condolence message, Imran Ismail condoled with the bereaved families.

The Governor prayed for eternal peace of departed souls and for early recovery of injured.