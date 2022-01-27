UrduPoint.com

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Lauds GSV's Efforts For Revival Of Football In Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Thursday said that the revival of sports was the top priority of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the efforts of Global Soccer Ventures (GSV) for reviving football in Pakistan are appreciable.

The Governor Sindh observed this while talking to football legend Michael Owen during his visit to Governor's House. British Deputy Head of Mission, Martin Dawson was also present on the occasion.

Imran Ismail has said that it is a great honor for Pakistan to welcome football legend Michael Owen for revamping of football in the country with a professional approach.

"It's a great opportunity for Pakistani players who will be able to get a solid platform to nurture through and find their way into international competitions", he added.

"Pakistan undeniably has plenty of talent with potential to do wonders. It can be said without hesitance that if we provide our stars the facilities to train with, they will certainly make us proud at international levels", Governor Sindh remarked.

Michael Owen said, "I am really thrilled to be a part of Pakistan's largest football transformation program and ecstatic to be discharged with the responsibility to take football to a whole new level in Pakistan".

GSV CEO Zabe Khan said that they were set to provide an international platform to the Pakistani young players and those who work hard and meet the standards of International football will get the chance to play professional football.

