Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Praises Efforts Of WHO To Combat HIV Spread In Larkana

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 05:12 PM

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday appreciated the efforts of World Health Organization (WHO) for preventing the spread of HIV in Larkana

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday appreciated the efforts of World Health Organization (WHO) for preventing the spread of HIV in Larkana.

Talking to a delegation of WHO which called on him at the Governor House, Imran Ismail said that affected patients can lead a healthy life with provision of best health facilities and medicines, said a statement.

The Governor said that besides combating the spread of HIV, a special campaign to raise awareness about the disease was also the need of hour and in this regard role of WHO was of utmost importance.

Imran said that imparting modern training to the people associated with medical sector would also prove to be helpful in combating the spread of such diseases.

WHO delegation led by its Regional Director Dr Ahmed Saleem Saif also included its Director Programme Management Dr Farah Ahmed, WHO Country Head and other officials.

WHO Regional Director Dr Ahmed Saleem Saif informed the Governor Sindh that WHO was working in collaboration with the relevant organization in compliance to the requisition of the Federal government.

He said that efforts were being made to ensure early stage diagnosis of HIV and its treatment. The provincial government was provided with 50,000 kits for the diagnosis of HIV.

Dr Ahmed Saleem said that WHO had been a key partner in providing technical and logistic support to meet the challenges faced in responding to the unprecedented HIV outbreak, primarily affecting young children.

WHO deployed a multi-disciplinary investigation team including senior experts in epidemiology, surveillance, treatment and care, infection prevention and control and blood safety.

Most of the HIV-positive children were under five years of age,he informed the Governor.

