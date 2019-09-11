UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Visits Mausoleum Of Quaid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 02:22 PM

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail visits mausoleum of Quaid

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday said that the two-nation theory presented by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was proved to be totally correct today as minorities particularly Muslim in India were not safe

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday said that the two-nation theory presented by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was proved to be totally correct today as minorities particularly Muslim in India were not safe.

Talking to media after visiting Mazar-i-Quaid in connection with the death anniversary of the Father of the Nation along with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the Governor said that the Kashmiri people were struggling for their freedom following the two-nation theory presented by Quaid.

He said that there would be no any improvement in Indo-Pak relations until the resolution of Kashmir issue.

"Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir and we will not sit relax until the freedom of Kashmir", said the Governor.

He said that Pakistani nation would not leave their Kashmiri brethren alone.

Imran Ismail said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of Naya Pakistan was actually the Quaid's vision of Pakistan. All the school of thoughts and religion had equal place in Quaid's Pakistan.

Earlier, the Governor laid a wreath at the grave of Quaid-e-Azam and offered Fateha. He also noted his remarks in the visitors book.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Imran Khan Resolution Prime Minister Chief Minister Governor Naya Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah Murad Ali Shah Muslim Media All

Recent Stories

First forces Japan to cancel rocket launch

1 minute ago

South Korea Lodges Complaint With WTO Over Japan's ..

1 minute ago

PWPA's helpline for legal assistance of women faci ..

1 minute ago

Nine black rhinos from S.Africa relocated to Tanza ..

4 minutes ago

16000 points checked under dengue surveillance pro ..

4 minutes ago

Media passes for 2019-20 domestic season ready for ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.