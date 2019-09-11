Sindh Governor Imran Ismail visits mausoleum of Quaid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday said that the two-nation theory presented by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was proved to be totally correct today as minorities particularly Muslim in India were not safe.

Talking to media after visiting Mazar-i-Quaid in connection with the death anniversary of the Father of the Nation along with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the Governor said that the Kashmiri people were struggling for their freedom following the two-nation theory presented by Quaid.

He said that there would be no any improvement in Indo-Pak relations until the resolution of Kashmir issue.

"Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir and we will not sit relax until the freedom of Kashmir", said the Governor.

He said that Pakistani nation would not leave their Kashmiri brethren alone.

Imran Ismail said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of Naya Pakistan was actually the Quaid's vision of Pakistan. All the school of thoughts and religion had equal place in Quaid's Pakistan.

Earlier, the Governor laid a wreath at the grave of Quaid-e-Azam and offered Fateha. He also noted his remarks in the visitors book.