Sindh Governor Imran Ismail visits SBP head office

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ):Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday said that the government was near to achieving the economic targets, which was a good omen.

He held a meeting with SBP Governor Dr Reza Baqir during his visit to the Head Office of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Sindh Governor said stabilizing the economy was a challenge that was achieved by the Prime Minister's economic team, according to a statement.

He said that strengthening of the national economy also led to improving the image of the country across the globe.

SBP Governor Dr Reza Baqir told Governor Sindh Imran Ismail that the State Bank was playing a vital role in the national development.

The meeting also discussed issues of national economy, economic policy and reforms, proposals of business community and other important issues in detail.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail also inspected the historical pictures placed in the SBP building.