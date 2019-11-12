UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Visits SBP Head Office

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 11:12 PM

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail visits SBP head office

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday said that the government was near to achieving the economic targets, which was a good omen

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ):Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday said that the government was near to achieving the economic targets, which was a good omen.

He held a meeting with SBP Governor Dr Reza Baqir during his visit to the Head Office of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Sindh Governor said stabilizing the economy was a challenge that was achieved by the Prime Minister's economic team, according to a statement.

He said that strengthening of the national economy also led to improving the image of the country across the globe.

SBP Governor Dr Reza Baqir told Governor Sindh Imran Ismail that the State Bank was playing a vital role in the national development.

The meeting also discussed issues of national economy, economic policy and reforms, proposals of business community and other important issues in detail.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail also inspected the historical pictures placed in the SBP building.

Related Topics

Sindh Prime Minister Governor Business State Bank Of Pakistan Visit Bank Government

Recent Stories

Stock markets tick higher awaiting Trump speech

2 minutes ago

Governor SBP unveils commemorative coin at 550th b ..

2 minutes ago

Pak forex to improve further : Governor, State Ban ..

2 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives first group of National ..

1 hour ago

ADFD plays key role in supporting national economy ..

1 hour ago

NPCC invests AED330 million for deepwater projects ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.