Sindh Governor Inaugurates 1294th Annual Urs Of Abdullah Shah Ghazi

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2024 | 08:18 PM

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tesori inaugurated the 1294th annual Urs of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi (R.A) at the shrine of the famous saint here on Thursday

The Governor also laid a wreath on the shrine and offered special prayers for the development of the country.

Later, the Sindh Governor also distributed clothes, water, juices and free meal among the pilgrims.

Talking to the media on the occasion, the Governor of Sindh said that he has a strong hope that Allah Almighty will not reject the prayers for the economic stability of Pakistan.

The Governor said that today, he has also prayed for a reduction in the intensity of the hot weather and for the rain in the province and Karachi.

To a question, the Governor Sindh said that due to climate change in the world, Pakistan suffered a lot during last two years.

He said that the spiritual leader of the Bohra community intends to visit Pakistan on his request. Although letters were also written to the spiritual leader of the Bohra community from five other countries.

The members of Bohra Jamaat told the Governor that the spiritual leader of Bohra community has expressed his desire to come to Pakistan, which is a matter of honor for the Governor, he added.

He said that over 50,000 people will come to Karachi due to visit of the spiritual leader of the Bohra community, which will increase the economic activity.

In response to another question, the Governor Sindh said that K-Electric should stop unannounced power cuts in extreme hot weather.

