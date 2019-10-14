UrduPoint.com
Sindh Governor Inaugurates 276th Annual Urs Of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 04:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail here on Monday formally inaugurated 276th Urs celebration of great sufi saint and poet Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai by laying wreath on his grave at Bhit Shah.

Imran Ismail, after laying wreath on the grave of great sufi saint also offered fateha and special prayers for the development, peace and prosperity of the country and the province.

Later, talking to media at the courtyard of the shrine, Governor said Sindh is the land of great saints who preached the message of love, peace, affection and brotherhood and all out efforts would be made to follow these messages in letter and spirit in order to make the homeland a peaceful country with progress and prosperity.

Though shrines of the saints are under the domain of Sindh Govermnent but federal Government would provide all resources for betterment of Bhit Shah's dargah, he assured and underlined the need of converting Bhit Shah town a tourist place with provision of required facilities so that the tourists and devotees could visit the town and pay homage to great sufi saint.

Replying to a question regarding the JUI-F's protest march, Governor said Moulana Fazul Rehman wanted to use innocent children for his vested interests. He asked the security forces not to let them use children for their petty interests.

Governor Sindh said there was no war between Federal and Sindh Government but Moulana Fazul Rehman wants to create war like situation by resorting to agitation.

Replying to another question, Imran Ismail said there was a big difference between PTI's sit in and the Moulana's one as Tahreek e Insaf's protest movement was against corrupt rulers while Moulana was trying to get corrupt elements out of the prison. JUI-F's chief still not clear about his protest movement, he said and added that if Moulana tell the objective of his movement, we would provide him containers and other facilities for holding of sit in protests.

He said not only MQM but GDA and other parties were part of our coalition and there were no differences among them.

He said law and order was a provincial subject and Sindh Govt should take concrete measures to improve deteriorating law and order situation in the province.

He said economy was stabilizing in the country and we should give up negative thinking and adopt positive attitude so that country could get out of these crisis.

The Governor also distributed clothes and other gifts among the poor and deserving women and also heard raag of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai.

