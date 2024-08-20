Open Menu

Sindh Governor Inaugurates 281st Urs Of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Sindh governor inaugurates 281st Urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori said on 281st Urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai that Sindh was a land of saints and Sufis, known for its messages of peace, brotherhood and love.

Talking to the media after the inauguration of Urs, Tessori on Tuesday highlighted that Sindh contributes a major role to the country’s economy and faces significant challenges, including issues of electricity, water, gas, health and education.

He also prayed for the prosperity of Sindh and the country.

He said that he wants to give good news to the business community of Pakistan that they should be patient as our Army Chief General Hafiz Asim Munir was protecting the country's borders, the economic team of Pakistan was also working in the same way, and the Special Investment Facilitation Council. (SIFC) was trying to improve the economy of the country.

He also mentioned that President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif were committed to strengthening the economy and that Sindh will play a key role in overcoming the economic crisis and boosting exports.

Governor also expressed the hope that Sindh will become a hub for information technology. He added that 50,000 students have been receiving education at the Governor House for the past six months, with some earning between $600 to $800. This initiative will soon be extended to Hyderabad, where a test was conducted and results were expected in a couple of days.

Regarding the recent flood situation in the province, Tessori expressed sadness and stated that he has written to the Chief Minister of Sindh and the Prime Minister to seek assistance for flood victims. He said that there was no rivalry between him and the Sindh government. On questions about his relation with the PPP, he reaffirmed his strong ties with President Zardari and stated that he considers provincial minister Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah as a close associate.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister Chief Minister Army Technology Governor Electricity Exports Business Education Flood Water Hyderabad Same Hub Gas Media Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Love Sad

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

1 hour ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

1 hour ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

1 hour ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

1 hour ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

1 hour ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

1 hour ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

1 hour ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

1 hour ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

1 hour ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

2 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

2 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan