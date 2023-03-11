Sindh Governor inaugurates annual Urs of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar

UrduPoint.com

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday inaugurated the 3-day festivities of 771st Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar (RA) in Sehwan in Jamshoro district on Saturday by laying 'chaddar' and offering fateha.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said Sindh was the land of Sufi saints who taught love, peace and harmonious co-existence to the people.

"Today we not only prayed for peace and prosperity in the country but also for the guidance of Imran Khan so that he can stop marching on the path of destroying the country," he said.

He contended that Khan's character and "intentions were known to everyone". "A man who had promised 10 million jobs and 5 million homes has been doing nothing except leading the people astray," he alleged. He added that Khan was consistently trying to malign the institutions of the country.

Responding to a question, Tessori said he took up the digital census-related issues with the Sindh Census Commissioner, who assured that all concerns would be addressed soon.

Commenting on the country's economic situation and inflation, he expressed the hope that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and his team were taking measures to resolve the economic problems.

The governor was accompanied by Sindh Chief Minister's Special Assistant for Auqaf Department Syed Ahmed Raza Shah Jeelani and other officers.

Around 4,000 policemen are deployed for security in the town for the 3-day Urs, in addition to deployment for the traffic regulation on the highways.

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) was asked to suspend load shedding during the 3 days of Urs.

Heavy Transport Vehicles (HTVs) are banned from entering th stretch of the Indus highway between Jamshoro and Sehwan. The district administration also made arrangements for a free supply of drinking water bottles to the devotees.

The local health facilities are put on high alert and swimming in Arrah and Danistar water channels have been banned.

The cattle show, horse racing, traditional wrestling, agro and industrial exhibition, conference and musical nights are part of the events organized for the celebration of the urs.

